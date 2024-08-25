Lil Yachty & KARRAHBOOO Won't Stop Trading Shots On Social Media

Both Concrete Boys artists are making similar claims of toxic behavior against each other, and things don't look reconcilable.

The Concrete Boys collective is going through a pretty nasty crash-out right now thanks to group members Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO. What started as the latter's sudden exit from the group under seemingly neutral circumstances devolved into both rappers accusing each other of toxic behavior. While this impacts the group as a whole, it really seems to be a battle between these two players alone at press time. Hopefully it resolves and things don't spiral out even further. But it seems like they won't reconcile anytime soon, as they're still going back and forth at each other after the Let's Start Here. artist wrote the following on his Instagram Story recently: "don't throw rocks and hide your hand."

"i'll never forget this feeling," KARRAHBOOO responded to Lil Yachty via an IG Story rant. "This chapter of my life, i'll never be the same, i'll never forget who wasn't there for me. I done chomped people out/spent my last/slapped folks 4 n***as, i ride every time naturally but that's just how i am. Nobody owe me s**t tbh im just taking a mental note.

KARRAHBOOO Once Again Claps Back At Lil Yachty

"i can't even look at most people da same way, to know the truth and watch a grown man with 12 million followers overly lie on my name and publicly bully me for literally no reason at all while i silently been conquering all da s**t n***as been throwing at me this whole time behind close doors," KARRAHBOOO's rant continued. "ill never ignore the signs again and i will never stop no matter how much they hate me.

"i never threw rocks and u have my number u big grown b^itch leave me alone literally @lilyachty," she concluded. "i never said nothing about s**t and i still ain't said nothing bout what's really going on. i don't want no beef wit you industry people. just move on wit ur life stop tryna bring me down when i stay out the way. im done talking u got it yo character gone speak for itself." Hopefully Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO settle this in private and move on with their careers without this headache.