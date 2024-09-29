Lil Yachty Podcast's Fate Revealed By Co-Host Mitch After Falling Out

Will "A Safe Place" return?

Lil Yachty had some very complicated ups-and-downs with some of his friends in 2024, resulting in the loss of one of his extracurricular media ventures. For those unaware, he and his friend and A Safe Place podcast cohost Mitch had a falling out after their Key Glock episode, during which they argued about how much the latter owes the former for his success. It wasn't a very pretty look, and resulted in their podcast being axed. Now, Mitch has responded to a fan who asked him on Twitter to bring the program back. Sadly, for any fans of A Safe Place out there, this looks like an unlikely possibility.

"ngl i think bro rolling up that podcast in a backwood as we speak [skull emoji]," Mitch revealed, quelling hope for a reconciliation of sorts with Lil Yachty and their show. Overall, no matter whose side you fall on concerning this debate, this is a pretty sad development to witness. That's not only due to the nature of their friendship, but also because they often engaged in entertaining and sometimes compelling conversations with many rappers and famous friends.

Mitch Says Lil Yachty Podcast Isn't Coming Back

However, Lil Yachty's larger issue is with his former Concrete Boys teammate KARRAHBOOO, who left the group due to still unclear reasons. She says that the group bullied her, whereas Yachty claimed that she was actually very disrespectful and coasted off of others' creativity, mostly his own. Like with the Mitch situation, it's clear that there are a lot of behind-the-scenes considerations that we as a general public don't have access to. As such, everyone is still relatively in the dark over all this.