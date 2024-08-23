Lil Yachty Pops Off On Mitch's Ex-Girlfriend After She Threatened To Expose Him

Yachty was having a rough night.

Lil Yachty was the main character of social media on Thursday night and it was not for the best of reasons. Overall, it all had to do with a couple of ongoing situations. For instance, he was taking aim at Karrahboo, who recently left Concrete Boys. Yachty made the huge claim that he wrote all of her bars, and he even leaked some reference tracks. Meanwhile, Yachty was also dealing with his podcast co-host Mitch, whom he disrespected the other day while interviewing Key Glock.

Yachty had said that Mitch would not be successful if it were not for him. Many felt that this was the ultimate form of disrespect and that Yachty should make a valiant effort to apologize. Instead, Yachty went on a huge rant online where he even canceled the show entirely. Subsequently, Mitch's ex-girlfriend hopped online and threatened to expose Yachty. From there, Yachty hit back and offered up some wild commentary in some now-deleted tweets.

Lil Yachty Speaks Out

In these audio messages, Yachty claims that Mitch used to have fake meetings with Yachty so that he could escape his ex. Furthermore, he laughed at the notion that there was something to actually expose here. It was all part of a pretty bad night for Yachty, who has been subjected to a whole lot of criticism as of late. Only time will tell whether or not he can get back in the good graces of those he offended. Meanwhile, fans will not forget the events of last night, anytime soon. It will be on the internet forever.

Let us know how you feel about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you feel as though Lil Yachty has been too harsh throughout all of this? Will he be able to repair the relationships he may have damaged last night? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

