Lil Yachty Catches Flack For Disrespecting His Friend Mitch During Key Glock Podcast

Key Glock didn't really say a word during the whole exchange, which was about Lil Yachty and Mitch's complicated relationship.

Lil Yachty is in some hot water these days, spurred by his regional fashion comments and some other big headlines as of late. But this new instance of backlash rings a bit differently, as it has to do with his personal treatment of his podcast cohost, Mitch. They had a bit of a mini argument during their Key Glock episode, who didn't really speak on much about this debacle. The awkward moment centered around the Atlanta creative taking responsibility for turning Mitch's life around, as he questioned what his friend would even be doing today if it wasn't for him. Mitch conceded that he didn't want a job back then, but also spoke on his personal growth and how he's learned a lot about himself.

Furthermore, it seems like they were both making essentially the same point. The difference is that Lil Yachty emphasized his role in Mitch's growth and seemed to dismiss the notion that he could've made a life for himself without him. As such, many fans in the replies of the post below called him out for disrespecting his friend in this way, especially in front of a guest and on a public platform. But the "Sorry Not Sorry" artist has an even bigger relationship in the balance right now... At least, according to some gossip train-riding fans.

Lil Yachty's Controversial Conversation With Mitch

You may have already heard that the OVO fanbase turned on Lil Yachty when he seemingly unfollowed his friend and frequent collaborator Drake on Instagram. While he seemed to quickly re-follow him within minutes, many still thought that this indicated a rift in their bond. For some fans, the main theory revolves around how Drizzy took Yachty off of their leaked collab "Supersoak," and the latter was the one who sent the unreleased cut to Kai Cenat in the first place.

Nevertheless, it seems like this is all too murky and speculative for us to conclude that Drake and Lil Yachty are at odds. As such, we can assume that they're still cool. Most likely, so are Yachty and Mitch, for that matter. But still, fans think that he made a mistake by airing out this dirty laundry on their friendship in this way. We'll see whether the "Die For Me" creative addresses any of this in the near future.