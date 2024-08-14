Jim Jones Hits Lil Yachty With A Challenge Following Viral Regional Fashion Comments

Jim Jones wants Yachty to step in the arena.

Jim Jones is someone who has always been known for his fashion sense. Moreover, he has a lot of pride as a New Yorker, and if someone calls his city into question, you know he is going to say something. Recently, Lil Yachty was the latest to deliver some criticism towards New York. Specifically, Yachty took a shot at New York fashion. The artist believes Atlanta is way more influential when it comes to streetwear and fashion culture, which led to lots of blowback on social media.

In the video down below, Jim Jones called out Yachty, albeit in a friendly manner. He noted that he likes Yachty, although he is way off base when it comes to his takes on Atlanta Vs. New York. This subsequently led to Jim Jones offering a challenge Yachty's way. Essentially, he wants to do a drip challenge in which each artist gets $1000 to dress themselves. From there, they will both be judged on their outfits, and whoever wins, claims victory for New York or Atlanta.

Jim Jones vs. Lil Yachty

Only time will tell whether or not Yachty ends up biting on the bait. Considering just how angry fans were at Yachty, we're sure they will be eager to see the artist accept the invite. Until then, these debates will continue to happen. For now, however, the consensus seems to be that New York is the most influential. After all, it makes sense considering how New York has been the epicenter of hip-hop for decades at this point.

Let us know what you think of this challenge from Jim Jones, in the comments section down below. Who do you think would win in this drip challenge? Also, how did you feel about the viral comments made by Lil Yachty? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.