Jim Jones Challenges Rappers Of His Era To $100,000 Battle

Jim Jones says he's willing to bet $100,000 on a rap battle with any artist from his era. Taking to Instagram, earlier this week, he issued the challenge for his peers. He noted in the caption of his video that his first album released in 2004.

“With the exception of my #LobbyBoyz @fitlitclub this is for everyone of you old n****s lol I want smoke bad,” he wrote in the caption of his post. “Let’s start wit 100k at any studio do it live for th people to judge lol. Let’s see who excepts this challenge from my era my first album was 2004.”

Jim Jones Attends Hot 97 Winter Jam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 30: Jim Jones attends Hot 97 Winter Jam on December 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In the full video, he added: “Tell them old n****s get in the studio. They trying to do everything but rap. I know nostalgia sells but that sh*t old, ya heard? Come out and play. I could come to any studio I’m at. “I’ll cook any one of you n****s up from my era. And I got the bag to match it. This is a public service announcement 2024. I’m giving out all smoke to you n****s from my era.” Lil Duval popped up in the comments section to announce he'd bet $20,000 on Fabolous. Other fans brought up Mase, 50 Cent, Jadakiss, and more. "Ghostface, Banks, All three Lox, 50, Cam, Mase, Ludacris, Busta, Eminem, Wayne just to name a few," one user wrote. Check out Jones' post below.

Jim Jones Issues His Challenge

Jones released his latest project, Jim Jones Presents Byrdgang 2.0, back in October of last year. He collaborated with YellowTapee, Keen Streetz, Dyce Payso, Melii, Dilla Illa, and several more artists on the effort. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jim Jones on HotNewHipHop.

