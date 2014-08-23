era
- MusicJim Jones Challenges Rappers Of His Era To $100,000 BattleJim Jones thinks he can go toe-to-toe with anyone from his era.By Cole Blake
- GossipYung Miami's New Era Is All About YamsWhat era are you entering into in 2024?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Tecca Gets Rid Of His Braces, Cole Bennett Says It's The "End Of An Era"The teenager removed his signature braces he sported in the visual for his hit "Ransom."By Madusa S.
- MusicIs It Still The Drake Era? Charlamagne Tha God Says "No"Charlamagne Tha God says he's not looking forward to Drake's new album and suggests it's no longer his "era". By Alex Zidel
- SneakersNike Air Max 95 "Era" Features Zebra Print: PhotosThe Nike Air Max 95 is getting dressed in an interesting new offering.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Peep's Posthumous "Everybody's Everything" Ft. Diplo, Rich The Kid, & iLoveMakonnenHis documentary reportedly drops today as well.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentWhat's The Best Kanye West Era?Determining Kanye's best era of work.By Samuel Allan
- SportsKawhi Leonard Drops 31 To Down Celtics, "MVP" Chants Emanate From CrowdThe "MVP" chants might be a bit premature, but still..By Devin Ch
- MusicKendrick Lamar Songs Featuring SZA, Busta Rhymes & Michael Jackson Have LeakedUnannounced Kendrick Lamar leaks point to foul play.By Devin Ch
- MusicSonny Digital Understands Lil Xan's Tupac Comments; Says It's A Generation ThingSonny Digital goes easy on Lil Xan.By Chantilly Post
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Announces New "PRhyme 2" Single Featuring Dave EastThe first "PRhyme 2" single drops tomorrow. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosKenny Shane "Swear To Gawd" Video [Heatseekers]Kenny Shane's "Swear To Gawd" video is the winner of this week's Heatseeker Video Edition.
By Trevor Smith