Jim Jones' Mom Previews New Music Shouting Out Their Family

Jim Jones' talents as an artist, MC, and hitmaker clearly run deep in his family, and you know where all good things in this world come from. Moreover, his mother Nancy, also known as Mama Jones, recently uploaded a video of herself seemingly recording a visual for her new song. Specifically, she raps about the Jones family and their signature moves, as well as busting a couple of her own for the cameras. Overall, it's quite the sweet thing to witness if only for the novelty, although hearts always warm when one sees another doing what they love. We'll see if the matriarch's career has more jams down the line, or if her son decides to collaborate with her.

Furthermore, he's been hard at work when it comes to putting out new material of his own. Even though his Dipset days are behind him, Jim Jones is still as honed and dedicated as ever to making a continuous mark on the game. For example, he recently released the mixtape Byrdgang 2.0, which highlights a lot of underground rappers. Speaking of the New York native's early days, though, his mom's song is quite instrumentally reminiscent of that bling era flair.

Read More: Jim Jones Appears To Threaten Dee-1 With Violence After Recent Callout

Jim Jones' Mom Comes Through With A Banger

However, not all is fun and games in his career and life right now, though, albeit for pretty minor reasons in the grand scheme of things. For those unaware, Capo, Meek Mill, and Rick Ross were all recently called out by rapper Dee-1 for their portrayals and glorifications of violence and other societal ills. While he said that these critiques came from a place of love, his targets weren't very happy with his remarks. Jim Jones in particular had a pretty combative response, which either cements Dee-1's point or proves its irrelevance.

Meanwhile, he is also just as prone to speak on the game as an experienced veteran, praising the younger cats, as he is to contribute to it. While picking his favorite rap album of 2023, the 47-year-old praised For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition by Drake. Maybe he'll pull an Adonis on "Daylight" moment and bring Mama Jones in for a feature on his next project. For more news and the latest updates on Jim Jones, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Relationship Timeline