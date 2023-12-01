Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Relationship Timeline

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin have had one of the most interesting relationships in Hip Hop history. The couple have become widely known for their ups and downs, as documented on the screen. Lampkin has also feuded with both Jones's mother and manager. Additionally, she and Jim have had not one but two failed engagements. Fans have waited for the two to either call it quits or take the leap and make it to the altar. Nonetheless, their relationship has become catnip for the media. Here’s everything you need to know about Jim Jones’ time with Chrissy Lampkin.

2004: The First Encounter

(L-R) Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin attend DJ Enuff's birthday party at Quo Nightclub on January 24, 2010 in New York City.

Jones and Lampkin grew up in the same neighborhood and knew of one another through mutual friends. However, the reconnected in the early 2000s at a hometown Harlem lounge. Jones has jokingly insisted that Lampkin was all over him and “sweating for his number.” On the other hand, Lampkin claimed that she kept her cool. The pair began dating soon after that meeting.

March - December 2011: Love and Hip Hop Proposals

Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones were series regulars on the first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York. The reality TV series closely follows their relationship, as well as their constant arguments about marriage. In the first season, Lampkin famously proposed to Jones, a move that angered his mother. However, after some delay on Jones’ part, he eventually proposed to Lampkin in the second season, solidifying their engagement.

September 2012: Chrissy And Mr. Jones

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Despite the dual engagements, the couple didn’t get married anytime soon. Instead, friction with production led to Lampkin leaving Love and Hip Hop: New York. With Jones by her side, the pair started their own spinoff series on VH1 titled Chrissy and Mr. Jones. The series followed the pair as they navigated their often-turbulent relationship. Another main plot was Lampkin’s interior design ventures and business endeavors.

2016: Jim and Chrissy: Vow Or Never

After Chrissy and Mr. Jones, the pair signed up for yet another spinoff show. As the name implies, Jim and Chrissy: Vow or Never, chronicling the couple’s journey to the altar. The six-episode series followed the pair as they prepared to finally tie the knot. Additionally, it showed them going to therapy and jumping the final hurdles they needed to before marrying. However, despite their extensive wedding planning, the series did not end with the couple saying, “I Do.”

December 2019: Love and Hip Hop Season 10

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Bethenny Hosts Gabby Douglas and Surprises Three Gymnasts, as well as Kathy & Rich Wakile, Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin, June Diane Raphael, and Casey Wilson at CBS Broadcast Center on November 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for "bethenny")

After a seven-year hiatus from the franchise, Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones returned to Love and Hip Hop for its tenth season. In the press run for the season, Lampkin shared that she was no longer eager to wed. She spoke to the ladies on The Real, saying, “To be honest with you, it’s not a priority anymore. I thought that marriage was the natural progression, but it’s not for everybody. So, we’re good right now.”

November 2022: Chrissy Lampkin Is Over The Idea Of Marriage

A clip of the couple discussing marriage made the rounds in November 2022. Jim Jones asks Chrissy Lampkin whether she wants to marry him, and she responds with a sharp negative. “I can’t make you want to get married,” she explained. She also claimed that Jones has been “mean, cold, and distant” to her. The pair were last seen starring in the third season of Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition. Nonetheless, their social media has made it clear that they are still going strong despite the ups and downs.

