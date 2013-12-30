chrissy lampkin
- RelationshipsJim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Relationship TimelineChronicling the ups and downs of the long-standing couple.By Demi Phillips
- TVChrissy Lampkin Net Worth 2023: Unveiling The Wealth Of The LLHNY StarExplore Chrissy Lampkin's rise to fame and estimated net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- MusicJim Jones Says Chrissy Lampkin Helped Him Stick To A Strict Workout ScheduleJim Jones says that Chrissy Lampkin has helped him stay in shape.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsAre Chrissy & Jim Jones Still Together?Explore the journey of Chrissy Lampkin & Jim Jones's enduring romance, from Harlem beginnings to their influential status in hip hop.By HNHH Staff
- RelationshipsChrissy Lampkin Defends Romance With Jim Jones Against "Lonely Motherf**kers"She told critics that there are married couples who don't have the love that they have for each other.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJim Jones Is Getting On Chrissy Lampkin's Last Nerve In QuarantineJim Jones tried to use his coronavirus social distancing obligations as an excuse to smoke weed in the house, but Chrissy Lampkin was not having it.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKimbella Explains Why Juelz Santana Opened Up About Addiction On "LHHNY"Kimbella is ready for Juelz Santana to come home and she said the paperwork has been filed for him to be released from prison sometime this summer.By Erika Marie
- TVKimbella Gets Dragged On Twitter For Going Off On Yandy Smith On "L&HH"Kimbella confronted Yandy Smith on "Love & Hip Hop: New York" this week for not defending her when Chrissy Lampkin notoriously beat Kimbella up a decade ago.By Lynn S.
- TVJim Jones Reveals He Wants To Marry Chrissy Lampkin, She's Not Interested In WeddingShe's just enjoying their relationship as it is.By Erika Marie
- GramJim Jones Shows Chrissy Lampkin & Rihanna Weren't Beefing At Roc Nation BrunchHe pulled a post-and-delete.By Erika Marie
- TVChrissy Lampkin Watches 2011 VH1 Clip Where She Proposes To Jim Jones: "That Was A Lot"She said she'd never seen it before.By Erika Marie
- BeefRihanna & Chrissy Lampkin Have Tense Exchange At Roc Nation Brunch: WatchWhy was Rih popping off at Chrissy?By Lynn S.
- GramJim Jones Shows Love To Partner Chrissy Lampkin: "I’m Always Gone Hold U Down"Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin are real ones. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureChrissy Lampkin Isn't Worried About Marrying Jim Jones: "It's Not A Priority Anymore"The couple has been together for 15 years.By Erika Marie
- TV"Love & Hip Hop" OG Chrissy Lampkin Announces Return After Seven YearsShe's back. By Chantilly Post
- TV"LHHNY" Trailer Shows Joe Budden Caught Between Exes Cyn Santana & TahiryJim Jones's lady Chrissy Lampkin is also heating things up.By Erika Marie
- MusicJim Jones Gives Heartfelt Tribute To Chrissy Lampkin For Her BirthdayJones lavished her with compliments at her birthday party.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Warns Jim Jones: "Get The Strap, Don't Get Caught With It"50 Cent jokingly pleads with Jim Jones to clean up his act.By Devin Ch
- NewsJim Jones' Fiancee Chrissy Lampkin Arrested For Disorderly Conduct & Aggravated AssaultChrissy Lampkin has been arrested for multiple offences. By hnhh