Jim Jones' "Crazy" Secret Marriage Rumors Get Shut Down By Brooke Bailey

Brooke Bailey, star of Basketball Wives LA, has shot down the rumors that she secretly married Jim Jones. Appearing on the TFU Podcast on Monday, she denied having ever even met the legendary rapper. Jones has been in a relationship with Chrissy Lampkin for almost two decades.

“I am not married to Jim Jones," she said. “Let me tell you guys something this is the craziest viral that I’ve ever been in my whole entire life. ’Cuz I like wake up one day, I do my whole routine, read my devotionals and positive stuff and then I go on my Instagram and I see like fake pages, like you know, ‘You took Jim.’”

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones arrive at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, Bailey brought up Lampkin, saying she has nothing but love for her. “I’m not even thinking that you know like ‘cuz that’s so f*cking random,” she said. “I love Chrissy. I don’t know her personally but I’ve watched her over the years you know and I’m a girl’s girl, I don’t need to steal nobody man.” In the comments section of the interview on YouTube, fans expressed their gratitude that Bailey clarified the situation. "Goes to show how rumors can ruin someone that fast..shyt wasn’t even true..smh," one fan wrote. Another added: "Yes! It was so random. When I heard the rumor I was like huh? Glad beautiful Brooke spoke out."

Brooke Bailey Clears The Air

The rumors of a split began when Lampkin posted a cryptic message on social media about not being replaceable. Shortly afterward, the couple shared a video of themselves "minding their business," seemingly laughing off the rumors. Check out Brooke Bailey's full comments on her alleged relationship with Jim Jones below.