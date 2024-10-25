Jim Jones Embraces The New York Drill Scene Alongside Fivio Foreign, Dyce Payso, & Keen Streetz On "Cinema"

BYZachary Horvath30 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jim jones fivio foreign cinemajim jones fivio foreign cinema
Jones is back in album mode.

Prolific Dipset rapper Jim Jones is going to be wrapping up 2024 with a new album. It's looking like it's going to be a movie because him and Fivio Foreign are here with "Cinema." The lead single also features Dyce Payso and Keen Streetz. There's no true confirmation if this going to be a collab tape with the New York drill stalwart, but it's sure being billed that way to some extent. Jim Jones shared a post to his Instagram announcing At The Church Steps, saying, "First single off my up comin album "At Th Church Steps." "Cinema" ft @fivioforeign_8fs @dyce_payso @keenstreetz_
Let the 4th quarter begin. Album loading."

Fivio was in the comments of that unveiling, hyping up the track as well as the album. "Oh yea it’s movie time 🔥🔥🔥" Again, this is all speculation. But given that this track is a mixture of New York drill and some Jersey club, we wouldn't be shocked if this was a Jones and Foreign tape. Everyone does a great job matching each other's energy, which is through the roof by the way. The track creatively flips Future's hit "March Madness" by pitching down the watery keys and slowing them down. There are also some dirty guitar riffs that add some extra character and grit to the club beat. Overall, Jim Jones has a winner with "Cinema" and hopefully the rest of the album will be one too. Right now, we don't have any further information on At The Church Steps, but we will keep you all up to date when we find out something new. For now, stream "Cinema" below.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Anderson Cooper Over Coverage Of Kamala Harris & Donald Trump

"Cinema" - Jim Jones, Fivio Foreign, Dyce Payso, & Keen Streetz

Read More: Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims He Called The Feds On Diddy Amid Hospitalization Conspiracies

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...