Jim Jones Embraces The New York Drill Scene Alongside Fivio Foreign, Dyce Payso, & Keen Streetz On "Cinema"

Prolific Dipset rapper Jim Jones is going to be wrapping up 2024 with a new album . It's looking like it's going to be a movie because him and Fivio Foreign are here with "Cinema." The lead single also features Dyce Payso and Keen Streetz . There's no true confirmation if this going to be a collab tape with the New York drill stalwart, but it's sure being billed that way to some extent. Jim Jones shared a post to his Instagram announcing At The Church Steps, saying, "First single off my up comin album "At Th Church Steps." "Cinema" ft @fivioforeign_8fs @dyce_payso @keenstreetz_ Let the 4th quarter begin. Album loading."

Fivio was in the comments of that unveiling, hyping up the track as well as the album. "Oh yea it’s movie time 🔥🔥🔥" Again, this is all speculation. But given that this track is a mixture of New York drill and some Jersey club, we wouldn't be shocked if this was a Jones and Foreign tape. Everyone does a great job matching each other's energy, which is through the roof by the way. The track creatively flips Future's hit "March Madness" by pitching down the watery keys and slowing them down. There are also some dirty guitar riffs that add some extra character and grit to the club beat. Overall, Jim Jones has a winner with "Cinema" and hopefully the rest of the album will be one too. Right now, we don't have any further information on At The Church Steps, but we will keep you all up to date when we find out something new. For now, stream "Cinema" below.