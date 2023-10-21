Jim Jones Presents “Byrdgang 2.0” With Host Of Underground Rappers

Legendary veteran rapper from New York, Jim Jones is back with another new album for 2023. His last effort, Back In My Prime, was a collaborative effort with another great in the genre. Famed producer, Hitmaka, handled production on every song. On top of that Jim enlisted some big names for this project.

Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, Benny The Butcher, Stefflon Don, and more were brought on. However, Jim decided to ditch the more mainstream names for the underground. Dyce Payso, YellowTapee, and Keen Streetz are the most frequent rappers that pop up. It is 16 tracks and runs just under 49 minutes.

Listen To Jim Jones Presents Byrdgang 2.0 From Jim Jones

According to HipHopDX, this is no ordinary release for the New Yorker. On top of opting to give light to the underground artists, this is also being released under a new label. This is the first album that falls under B.G. Touring and eOne, respectively. Give it a listen on Apple Music or Spotify.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Jim Jones, Jim Jones Presents Byrdgang 2.0? Is the better release compared to his last effort, Back In My Prime? We want to hear what you have to say. Be sure to leave all of your opinions in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for everything Jim Jones and the hottest albums.

Jim Jones Presents Byrdgang 2.0 Tracklist:

Intro (Screaming Byrdgang) with Dyce Payso, YellowTapee, Keen Streetz Wheel Of Fortune with Dyce Payso, Keen Streetz Get Money with Dyce Payso, Keen Streetz FaceTime with Byrd Gang, Capella Grey, Dyce Payso, DramaB2R Blowing Money with Dyce Pays, Keen Streetz Ooter Prayer with 34Zeussy, Keen Streetz, Dyce Payso, G Mims Don Julio with Dyce Payso, Melii Air Sumthin with 34Zeussy, Dilla Illa Big Flexin with Tommyboyfame, Fivio Foreign In The Kitchen with Shoota93 Plug Next Door with Dyce Payso, Keen Streetz, DramaB2R Ain't Talkin with Litty City, G Mims, YellowTappee Warzone with 34Zeussy, Dilla Illa Duckin Smoke with No ID, YellowTapee, Lord Ju Back Then with Ditta, Mr Chicken BG with AlleyCat TheRapper, Dyce Payso

