Janelle Monae Flashes Fans Again As “The Age of Pleasure” Tour Concludes

This era of Monae’s career has included plenty of freeing the nipple.

BYHayley Hynes
Janelle Monae Flashes Fans Again As “The Age of Pleasure” Tour Concludes

Janelle Monae began her Age of Pleasure Tour on a high note earlier this year, and earlier this week, the genre-bending creative closed it in the same fashion. On Wednesday (October 18), her final performance took place in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood. While crooning some of her biggest hits, Monae continued her trend of nonchalantly flashing the audience her breasts, this time showing off the left one in the middle of her set.

Most artists wouldn't dare put themselves in such a vulnerable situation in front of a crowd of strangers (and their camera phones). The 37-year-old, however, isn't ashamed of the skin she's in, and even shared during her album rollout that she's "much happier when [her] ti**ies are out." As the crowd caught sight of Monae's bare breast many of them cheered with excitement, hyping the entertainer up amid her final night on stage.

Read More: India.Arie Criticizes Megan Thee Stallion & Janelle Monae For On-Stage Behavior

Janelle Monae Let Loose in Los Angeles

The Age of Pleasure Tour kicked off at the end of August in Seattle before Janelle headed to cities like Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, and many more. Along the way, special guests Jidenna, Flyana Boss, Dreamer Isioma, and Nana Kwabena came out to help. Fans of the Kansas native are sad to see this leg of performances wrapped up but are eager to see what the next phase of Monae's career will bring her.

Janelle Monae has long been praised for her artistry, but The Age of Pleasure found the "I Like That" songstress coming in her most confident form yet. Besides showing off the body that she works hard to maintain on more than one occasion, the vocalist also impressed us with her lyrics and singing throughout the project. Read HNHH's official review of Monae's sultry LP at the link below, and find the NSFW video of her on stage that we can't share on our site by clicking the Via.

Read More: Janelle Monáe “The Age of Pleasure” Review

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.