Jim Jones Skeptical About Jada Pinkett Smith Selling Crack As A Teen: “We Need To Go See If They Got Some Fiends That Can Verify”

More revelations about Jada Pinkett Smith's discoveries of hard drugs and psychedelics continue to be shared with the world. The actress and "wife" of Will Smith recently put out her controversial memoir, Worthy, back on October 4. As of now, it is receiving plenty of backlash and comments from everyone. Names like Chris Rock, who was involved with the viral Academy Awards slap, have made plenty of remarks around it. Others include Will, of course, 50 Cent, Stephen A. Smith, and plenty more.

One more we can add to the list is Dipset rap legend, Jim Jones. In a recent AllHipHop piece, Jim is calling out Jada for her drug-dealing past as a teenager. In her memoir, she details that selling crack and other hard substances was the way to make money in Baltimore. "I decided to sell drugs." Smith continues, "Growing up, the drug dealers were the ones that had affluence. That’s what we readily saw as success." Jim is wanting to hear from the supposed fiends that Jada was selling to back in the day.

Jim Jones Wants Answers About Jada Pinkett Smith's Past

In the video above, Jim appears to be flabbergasted at the idea that she was moving like that as a kid. The rapper now wants to hear from Smith's customers. "If you sold crack in the nineties, nine times out of ten, there’s still some crackheads in the neighborhood that can vouch that you were selling that butter." He continues, "We need to go check and see if they got some fiends that can verify, validify that she was selling that she had that butter on the block for sale." While Jim and others are skeptical about this, Jada has heavily references to drugs in her book, so maybe she is being truthful?

What are your initial thoughts on Jim Jones calling out Jada Pinkett Smith and her selling crack during her childhood? Are you on Jones' side, or do you trust that Jada Pinkett Smith is telling the truth? If Jada and Will Smith did not have such a rocky relationship, would her memoir be this controversial? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jim Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as the rest of the pop culture world.

