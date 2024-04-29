Jim Jones Celebrates Chrissy Lampkin's Birthday, Fans Want To Know Why They Aren't Married

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin have been together for many years at this point. Although they are not married and have had times when they are on again and off again, they are still going strong. In fact, just last year, they decided to sign back on for a season of Love & Hip-Hop. When you are on a show like L&HH, your love life is going to come under some serious scrutiny. Overall, this is especially true if your long-time relationship has not turned into marriage.

This past weekend, Lampkin celebrated a very special birthday. She turned 53 years old, and as you can imagine, Jones was by her side for it. In the video down below, Lampkin can be seen seated in a lounge, while Jones comes in with a cake. It was a cute moment that displays just how much Jones still cares about his longtime partner. However, in the comments section over on The Neighborhood Talk, fans could not help but make comments about how the two still are not married to one another.

"Honestly I want a relationship without marriage too," one person wrote. "Y'all do realize Oprah isn't married and she's a black woman..I know she's a billionaire. But they were together before that and still going strong. Legal marriage does not equate good relationship," noted another. As you can see, the reactions were definitely a bit of a range. There is no one size fits all approach to relationships, although some people are deadset on judging others regardless.

Let us know what you think of Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin, in the comments section down below. Do you think that it is weird for a couple to not be married after so long? Do you think marriage is even important in this day and age? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

