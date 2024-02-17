Dave East's Valentine's Day Allegedly Ruined By Jim Jones

Dave East, the acclaimed rapper and actor, found his plans for a romantic Valentine's Day ruined by an unexpected turn of events involving fellow artist Jim Jones. According to Page Six, East and his date left the Soho House in New York after Jones allegedly claimed a VIP table that East had anticipated securing for the special evening. As East questioned why Jones was occupying the VIP space, frustration seemed to escalate. "Why is he sitting there? We were here before anybody else," East reportedly voiced his discontent. The situation unfolded as Jones, accompanied by Chrissy Lampkin and their entourage, settled in to enjoy singer Jon B's performance at the Soho House on Valentine's Day.

In an attempt to resolve the brewing conflict, an associate of East reportedly intervened. However, the tension reached a breaking point, leading East to make a decisive choice. "It's way too packed in here, and I am not standing up in this crowd. What am I supposed to do — just stand here? Nah, we out," East allegedly exclaimed before leaving the venue with his date. Despite the Valentine's Day setback, Dave East did not let the incident overshadow his week. On Friday, February 16, he released a new album titled For the Love, showcasing his resilience and dedication to his craft. Collaborating with DJ/producer Scram Jones, the project was made available exclusively on FTDNYC.com.

Dave East Blames Jim Jones For Ruining V-Day

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Dave East attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NBA 2K24 )

Furthermore, the love-themed album comprises 12 tracks, with only one guest appearance. Priced at $5.99, "For the Love" can be streamed and purchased on the dedicated website. In addition to the digital release, East is offering fans a chance to own a piece of the project with shirts and bandanas featuring the album's distinctive cover artwork, available on the same website.

Dave East's ability to bounce back from a Valentine's Day misfortune showcases his commitment to his art and fans. For the Love not only serves as a testament to his resilience but also provides audiences with a musical journey through love's various facets, making it a noteworthy addition to East's discography. Moreover, let us know your thoughts on this project on HNHH!

