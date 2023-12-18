Jim Jones Plays The Role Of Santa Claus, Delivers The Gift Of "12 Days Of Xmas (Deluxe)"

Prolific New York underground rapper Jim Jones comes bearing some holiday cheer. A little over a year ago, the icon put out a Christmas-themed tape. It was was called Jim Jones Presents: 12 Days Of Xmas. It was a collection of 18 songs with all of his most frequent collaborators.

Jim has decided to treat his fans with a deluxe gift on the one-year anniversary of the project. He has just come out with four extra tracks. However, none of them have his name attached to them. The artists include G MiMs, Fat Flee, Drama, Nuff Said, and more.

Listen To Jim Jones Presents: 12 Days Of Xmas (Deluxe) By Jim Jones

Before this, Jones dropped two tapes. The first was a producer and rapper effort with Hitmaka. That was called Back In My Prime. His second release came in October. Jim and Byrdgang collided for 16 songs. Stream the deluxe of 12 Days Of Xmas now.

What are your thoughts on Jim Jones' Jim Jones Presents: 12 Days Of Xmas (Deluxe)? Is this his best work? Which version is better? Leave your takes in the comments. Additionally, stay with us for the latest on Jim Jones.

Jim Jones Presents: 12 Days Of Xmas (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Santa Intro with Rayy Rayy 12 Days of Xmas with Rayy Rayy Everything with Jim Jones, Dyce Payso, & Mr.Chicken (feat. Ditta) Xmas Eve with Jim Jones, Dyce Payso, & Tim Vocals Ring the Cell with Jim Jones, AlleyCat TheRapper, & Dyce Payso Really Cold with Jim Jones, Dilla Illa, & 34Zeussy Big Gifts with Ditta, Lord Ju, & OnPointLikeOP (feat. Jim Jones) White Xmas with Jim Jones & Keen Streetz Wrapping Gifts with Dyce Payso, Talk It Trigga, & Yellow Tape (feat. Lil Brody & 34Zeussy) Wish List with Jim Jones & Tommyboyfame This Xmas with Dyce Payso, Keen Streetz, & Tim Vocals BG Xmas with Jim Jones, Dyce Payso, & Rah Swish (feat. Antha Pantha) Feliz Navidad with Jim Jones, Dyce Payso, & Mr.Chicken (feat. Litty City) Ooter Bells with Dilla Illa, 34Zeussy, & Ayoflee All I Want with Lowkey M30 VL Xmas (The Grinch) with Salah Babyy, Nuffsaid, & Fat Flee Xmas Carol with Jim Jones, The Real Ace HT & Brand HT Merry Xmas with Jim Jones, Mr.Chicken, & Keen Streetz Xmas Story (feat. Drama & Tony Hollowz) Miss Xmas with G MiMs & Fat Flee Gave To Me with Taylor Ricard & Dilla Illa The Grinch with Nuff Said, AlleyCat TheRapper, Mz. Hustle, & Acgotit

