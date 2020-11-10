holiday album
Troy Ave Pairs A Banging Beat With A Gorgeous Sample On "Roberta Flack"The soul chipmunk vocals are such a welcome addition. By Zachary Horvath
Troy Ave Puts Some Great Gifts Under The Tree On "White Christmas 11"Troy Ave continues his Christmas tradition. By Zachary Horvath
Jim Jones Plays The Role Of Santa Claus, Delivers The Gift Of "12 Days Of Xmas (Deluxe)"Jim adds four extra gifts under the Christmas tree nearly a year later. By Zachary Horvath
Patti LaBelle To Feature On Eagles Christmas AlbumLaBelle is performing "This Christmas" with OT Jordan Mailata.By Ben Mock
LVRN Label Releases "Home For The Holidays" With 6LACK, Summer Walker, & MoreLove Renaissance (LVRN) has released a compilation holiday album with songs from 6LACK, Summer Walker, Shelley FKA DRAM, OMB Bloodbath, and more.By Alex Zidel
