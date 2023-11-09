Patti LaBelle To Feature On Eagles Christmas Album

Patti LaBelle will feature on A Philly Christmas Special, a charity holiday album being produced and recorded by the Eagles. The 10-song project features LaBelle performing "This Christmas" alongside the Eagles' Australian-born offensive tackle, Jordan Mailata. In a clip shared by the team, Mailata admits to having stage fright. The former rugby player, who has been described as the team's best singer, completely freezes up around the Grammy winner in the behind-the-scenes footage. Last year, Jason Kelce complimented Mailata's singing while bashing his own. "What Jordan did, you could call singing. I'm very much just like a yeller in certain tones. There are some songs on there that I think are going to shock people, especially people who haven't heard Jordan Mailata sing," Kelce said.

Like last year's A Philly Special Christmas, the album is being produced by Charlie Hall, drummer for Philly rock band The War On Drugs. Furthermore, the album is once again being executive produced by Connor Barwin. Barwin played three seasons with the Eagles in the 2010s. All proceeds from the album will go to local charities. Additionally, the team is hoping to surpass the $1.25M raised by last year's effort.

Read More: Travis Kelce Refuses To Say If He’s Joining Taylor Swift For South American Eras Tour Concerts

Patti LaBelle Meets Cardi B

However, the Eagles weren't the only people to be recently starstruck by LaBelle. The soul icon recently collaborated with Cardi B in a joint campaign between their two dessert brands - Cardi's Good Pies and LaBelle's Whipshots. They reportedly shot a handful of cozy commercials together in which the two women try one another's creations. Furthermore, apparently it was a hugely beneficial experience for both of them.

"I’ve been her mother in my mind for a long time because she’s just all that and a bag of chips. And I’m all that and a bag of chips," LaBelle told PEOPLE of the collab. "I’m super starstruck. I’m on my best behavior," the Bronx MC told LaBelle. Furthermore, she added that she feels "like [she's] not worthy" and "shook" at the prospect of meeting her.

Read More: Patti LaBelle Gets Down At Usher Show

[via]