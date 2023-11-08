Travis Kelce Refuses To Say If He’s Joining Taylor Swift For South American Eras Tour Concerts

Travis Kelce had a fun little exchange with his brother this week about whether he would be hitting up the Eras Tour in South America. However, Traylor fans will be left disappointed as Kelce refused to give a definitive answer. "I might just say f-ck it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis said on New Heights when asked by his brother if he had plans for the Chiefs' bye week. When Travis added that he wanted to be "closer to the equator", Jason shot back with a "South of the equator?"

Taylor Swift, Travis' girlfriend, will be in South America for the next few weeks for the final 2023 shows on the Eras Tour. November 9-11 see her in Buenos Aires. Meanwhile, she will spend November 17-19 in Rio and November 24-26 in São Paulo. There had been speculation as to whether Kelce would join Swift in at least Argentina, given his convenient bye week. The other dates seem improbable given the Chiefs games on November 20 and 26.

Is The Swift Effect A Real Thing For Travis Kelce?

Meanwhile, a conspiracy continues to persist amongst Swifties and NFL fans that Taylor Swift is having a very real impact on Travis Kelce's season. The Chiefs have now played nine games this season, amassing a 7-2 record. Swift has attended four games this season, half of the games Kelce has played in so far (he missed week 1 due to injury).

When Swift is in the stands, Kelce has 432 yards and 2 touchdowns (108 per game). However, when Swift is absent, Kelce has just 165 yards and two short-yardage touchdowns (41.25 per game). Furthermore, the Chiefs are 4-0 with Swift attending but suffered a blowout loss to the Broncos when she skipped that road game. Does this mean that Taylor Swift makes Travis Kelce a better football player? No, of course not. However, it does make for some fun statistical analysis for Chiefs fans to mull over during the bye.

