Travis Kelce Dodges Several Taylor Swift Questions, Refuses To Answer If He Loves The Singer

Travis Kelce was hit with several questions about Taylor Swift during his media availability in Germany ahead of the Chiefs game against the Dolphins. Things started normal enough, with one reporter asking for a basic relationship update. "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there," Kelce said, seemingly implying that the couple didn't spend Halloween together. However, the reporter pushed their luck, asking if Kelce was in love with the singer. "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal," he responded bluntly.

Furthermore, Kelce didn't answer a question as to whether Swift would be attending the game in Germany. He reiterated that he wanted to keep his relationship private. However, it's unlikely that Swift will be in attendance. Similar to last weekend against the Broncos, Swift will likely skip the game as she prepares to go on tour. Swift is set to perform in Argentina on November 9, meaning it would be a surprise if she traveled to and from Germany less than a week before the show.

Mike McDaniel Plays Down Chiefs Game

On the other side of the game, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel played down expectations for the game. "I'll tell you what's going to happen with the Miami Dolphins. We lose, we can't beat good teams. We win, we're going to win the Super Bowl. None of it matters. You have to be your best when your best is required, and that's when there's elimination games. So you're trying to build towards that and take advantage of every opportunity to best service yourself for the situation at end of the season," McDaniel told reporters in Germany.

Furthermore, McDaniel spoke on the spate of injuries that are affecting the Dolphins. "We still have a day to assess and we're not going to get ahead of ourselves, but it's been very encouraging and we feel optimistic, but have to just see how today plays out to make sure that there's no setbacks. We feel very good about all the offensive linemen we play, and there's a long season, so we don't want -- there's no reason for him to be pressing through something that might hurt him in the long run," he said. In particular, he referenced the potential return of Terron Armstead, who is eligible to come off injured reserve this week.

