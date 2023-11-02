Travis Kelce’s Ex Celebrates Birthday With Courtside Lakers Tickets

Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, was spotted courtside at the Lakers' overtime win against the Clippers last night. The game came one day before Nicole turned 32 and she was clearly celebrating in style. Throughout the game, Nicole posted a number of videos to social media showing her vibing with her friends.

However, Nicole wasn't the only famous face in the crowed. Jeremy Renner, who largely remains away from the spotlight as he continues to recover from a horrific injury earlier this year, was spotted taking in the game. There was also plenty of musical talent at crypto.com Arena, including Latto and K-pop group LE SSERAFIM. In fact the five-member group even had a chance encounter with Magic Johnson outside the arena before the game.

Kayla Nicole Explains Unfollowing Brittany Mahomes

Nicole, for the most part, appears unfazed by the spotlight on her ex's new relationship with Taylor Swift. However, she recent outlined the steps she is taking to protect herself amid the rabid media attention. "I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made. To everyone it's like, 'Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved," Nicole told PEOPLE after unfollowing Brittany Mahomes on social media

However, Nicole also clarified that there's no bad blood between her or anyone involved in the unfollowing. She simply did what she did to protect herself amid the high-profile exposure of her ex's new relationship. Mahomes especially has been getting cozy with Taylor Swift at a number of recent Chiefs games. It's totally understandable that Nicole wouldn't want to be reminded of her ex and his new beau every time she goes on social media. "That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."

