Jean Dawson & Lil Yachty Deliver Emotionally Excellent Single "Die For Me"

Jean and Yachty show us how special they are together.

Jean Dawson and Lil Yachty are two of the best when it comes to working in multiple genres. The former has done so on multiple occasions this year already on songs like "New Age Crisis", "fIT chECK fREEsTYle", and more. As for the Georgia native, you just have to look at Bad Cameo and Let's Start Here. With their respective risks under their belts, Lil Yachty and Jean Dawson are forming an alliance on this new single, "Die For Me". On this track, both are singing and rapping passionately over a grand instrumental that continues to raise its intensity level each second.

Essentially, Dawson and Yachty don't want anyone to remember them, especially if they aren't willing to lay their own life down for them. Additionally, the message could be for a woman or anyone that claims to be close to them. "I bet somebody love me, no / After I've died, we'll see / Don't show up at my funeral / If you won't die for me", Dawson belts on the chorus. Yachty also puts in memorable and crazed performance, as he notches another successful collaboration for 2024. "I can't fathom you being with no other / I love you more than I love my mother / Love your mother 'cause you came from her / I'm a psycho, but it's 'cause I love you". Stream the saddening single "Die For Me" with the link below.

"Die For Me" - Jean Dawson & Lil Yachty

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been feeling sharp pains in my chest

As of now, I think I know what's best

If you love me you'll lay down and rest

To your family, I'll explain it best

I just tell 'em I loved you to death

Earth paint deserve your flesh