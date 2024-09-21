Jean Dawson Preps For New Album With Late-Night Cruiser "Houston"

Jean Dawson has been thoroughly impressive for a lot of reasons. Out of all the qualities that he possesses, you could easily argue that his versatility is his greatest asset. His ability to hop around different genres without a surface-level approach is quite remarkable. It adds some wonder and mystery to what he's going to present on a new single or project. Speaking of which, the 28-year-old multi-talent is working toward releasing the latter as we speak. In mid-July, he posted a moody portrait of himself onto IG with a vague "💽*" caption. Fans were immediately begging for an album in the comments, and not too long after, their wishes would become reality. About a month later, Jean would go on to announce that, along with a tour. "Id like to formally announce “𝒢𝓁𝒾𝓂𝓂𝑒𝓇 𝒪𝒻 𝒢𝑜𝒹” album 3 title and North American tour dates. Can’t wait to see you <33".