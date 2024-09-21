Jean Dawson Preps For New Album With Late-Night Cruiser "Houston"

Jean Dawson has been thoroughly impressive for a lot of reasons. Out of all the qualities that he possesses, you could easily argue that his versatility is his greatest asset. His ability to hop around different genres without a surface-level approach is quite remarkable. It adds some wonder and mystery to what he's going to present on a new single or project. Speaking of which, the 28-year-old multi-talent is working toward releasing the latter as we speak. In mid-July, he posted a moody portrait of himself onto IG with a vague "💽*" caption. Fans were immediately begging for an album in the comments, and not too long after, their wishes would become reality. About a month later, Jean would go on to announce that, along with a tour. "Id like to formally announce “𝒢𝓁𝒾𝓂𝓂𝑒𝓇 𝒪𝒻 𝒢𝑜𝒹” album 3 title and North American tour dates. Can’t wait to see you <33".
Then, just four days after the reveal (August 16), he dropped the now lead single "Die For Me" which featured Lil Yachty. Now, this weekend, Jean Dawson is back with its second in "Houston". The previous track was more of a hip-hop/R&B/alternative sounding cut. But in typical Dawson fashion, the sounds are much different. "Houston" sees him take on an 80s synth-pop atmosphere and it sounds heavenly. It's got that late-night drive vibe, and the lyrical content definitely has some allusions to God. He cleverly uses the phrase "Houston we have a problem" and applies it to him taking off into space to find peace with the big guy above.
"Houston" - Jean Dawson
Quotable Lyrics:
Standing on my tip toes
High as gods hands
I'm just trying to kiss the moon
I'm this close high to Gods hands
Ground control to lift off
Houston, I'm the problem and
I'm never coming back