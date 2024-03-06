Jean Dawson Delivers Chaotic But Cohesive Piece Of Art On "New Age Crisis"

Even though Jean Dawson does not fit the bill as someone who we would typically cover, his crossovers into hip-hop/R&B have always been intriguing. So naturally, we are going to further indulge in the creative expertise that this Mexican-American alternative artist has to offer. The 24-year-old has wowed us plenty of times with his singles and short projects. Now, Jean Dawson is back with another fascinating piece of work called "New Age Crisis."

This is going to be the lead single for his upcoming EP Boohoo. Fans are theorizing that this project is going to complete this loose trilogy that Jean has going on. It apparently began back in May of last year with the two-pack, "XCAPE," PT. 1 JEAN DAWSON AS "PHOENIX." The next short tape would be "DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES" PT. 2 JEAN DAWSON AS "NIGHTMARE," which we covered.

Listen To "New Age Crisis" By Jean Dawson

According to Jean's IG, the three-track Boohoo will be out tomorrow March 7. "New Age Crisis" is a song with many elements to it, even though it runs under two and a half minutes. There are stunning and anthemic Church organs, that bleed into heavy drum patterns, as well as acoustic guitars. It sounds like something that could have landed snuggly on Kanye West's Donda. Jean delivers a passionate vocal performance even though the lyrics are minimal. It is one of the more powerful songs we have heard all year and we highly recommend it.

Does this song get you excited for his upcoming record Boohoo?

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been plannin' my escape for months

I've been buildin' a castle in the sky

Carry stones, with the storms

I've been a plannin' a battle I could fight

Like a war, when I'ma go

