Jean Dawson Continues To Push Boundaries With “DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES, PT. 2 JEAN DAWSON AS “NIGHTMARE”

Up-and-coming alternative phenom Jean Dawson picks up right where he left off a year ago with CHAOS NOW*. The Californian is back on the scene with another refreshing set of tracks on a three-song EP called “DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES”, PT. 2 JEAN DAWSON AS “NIGHTMARE.” The title is almost as long as the run time of this latest effort with it being just under the nine-minute mark. “NO SCOPE,” “X-RAY,” and “VEXED” are the song titles and they all provide a unique listening experience. The instrumentals are fairly minimal and add to the tone of the project.

The mood is sad, lonely, despondent, but also very beautiful in an odd way. For example, on “X-RAY,” he uses clever wordplay to refer to him feeling invisible to other people, similar to how an X-ray is a hollow look at a human skeleton. “You think you see me? Really? / No one near me / Think you feel me? ([?] I know) Really? (All I know) / What’s the feeling? (How’s he knowin’?) Is it thrilling? (No).”

Read More: Blac Chyna’s Body Looks Seriously Shredded In New Gym Video

Jean Is A Budding Star

This, along with the rest of his musical catalog is an adventure that continues to evolve. Jean has not hit the mainstream, but for fans, it might be better for it. His unique approach is what makes him so intriguing and he has not even been around for too long. In an interview with Zane Lowe, he had this to say about his creative process, “I think I’m a product of indecision, and I love that.” He continues, “Trying to bridge that gap of understanding is something I’ve tried to do actively, but at the same time not having a science to it and not being afraid to fall on my face.”

What are your thoughts on the EP, “DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES”, PT. 2 JEAN DAWSON AS “NIGHTMARE,” from Jean Dawson? Is he one of the best experimental artists in the world right now? Who would you like him to work with in the near future? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to put all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all the hottest EPs and breaking news around the music world.

“DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES”, PT. 2 JEAN DAWSON AS “NIGHTMARE” Tracklist:

NO SCOPE X-RAY VEXED

Read More: Drake Performs “God’s Plan” With A Fan, Gets Massive Praise From FUBU Founder Daymond John