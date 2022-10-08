It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a new full-length project from Jean Dawson. Back in 2020, he dropped Pixel Bath, which included a feature from A$AP Rocky. This year, he’s been releasing a string of singles, including “Sick Of It*” and “Porn Acting*.”

On Friday (October 7), Dawson finally released the entirety of his new project, entitled Chaos Now*. It lives up to its title, filled with bombastic production and howling vocals.

Chaos sees Dawson at his most pop punk. “Glory*” boasts crunchy power chords and lyrics soaked in angst. “My dad thinks I don’t care to call him / My old friends think that I’ve lost my head / Oh my God, shut the f**k up,” he hollers at the beginning of the track, which wouldn’t have felt out of place in the early aughts.

On the quieter “Bad Fruit*,” Dawson is joined by Earl Sweatshirt. The production on the track is lush, comprising a swelling string section, a plucked acoustic guitar, and choral vocals out that sound right out of a Mumford and Sons song. It’s not the production you’d expect for a track with an Earl feature, but the rapper fits right in, delivering a low-key, melodic verse.

Check out the entire project below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Tracklist