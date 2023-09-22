Jean Dawson & SZA Deliver Melancholic Ballad “No Szns”

Jean Dawson & SZA surprised a whole lot of people this past week when they announced that they would be dropping a collaborative track. Jean Dawson is known for their unique rap tracks that contain a lot of psychedelic elements. Meanwhile, SZA is an R&B goddess who has been having the best year of her career. S.O.S. is considered one of the best projects of the entire year, and the sheer amount of singles that have hit has been wild to watch.

That said, Jean Dawson & SZA operate in very two different lanes. Additionally, they have wildly two different sets of fanbases and varying degrees of popularity. However, it is clear that both of these artists only care about the music. If the music is good enough, then SZA is going to join forces with you. Ultimately, that is definitely the case with "No Szns," which was released just in time for the Fall season.

Jean Dawson & SZA Make An Amazing Duo

The song begins with Jean Dawson giving us some passionate and sweet vocals on top of a melancholic instrumental. It is a song that just screams the Fall, which is ironic given the song's title. Additionally, the track comes complete with a stunning SZA feature that adds a lot to the song. SZA is known for delivering great ballads, and this collaboration with Jean Dawson is absolutely no exception to the rule.

Let us know what you think of this new Jean Dawson & SZA song, in the comments section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

In the spring, you can't hear a thing

All the birds and bees

Nobody think in the summer time

People off the brink

In California, we ain't got no seasons

All the same to me

