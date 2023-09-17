Selena Gomez Follows SZA On Instagram After Justin Bieber Collab

Is there anything Selena Gomez can't do? The black-haired beauty's resume is incredibly impressive even dating back to her childhood, when she appeared on Barney. Since then, she's brought more serious roles to life, such as Alex Russo on Disney's Wizards of Wavery Place, or Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. She's also constantly raising money for mental health thanks to her Rare Beauty makeup brand, and making her social media followers smile (not to mention thirst after her) with regular selfies. Apart from all of that, Gomez has also made a name for herself in the music industry, with her last album, Rare, arriving back in 2020.

As she works hard at preparing the follow-up to that, we've heard Gomez's voice shine on "Single Soon" earlier this summer, marking her first release of 2023. It's unclear if she has any collaborations in the works for her new album, but internet sleuths did catch her showing love to another musical icon, which could suggest that something is in the works between them.

Selena Gomez Lets SZA Know She's a Fan

On Sunday (September 17), the former child star followed SOS songbird SZA on IG. Interestingly, the online connection comes just days after she joined forces with Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, on the acoustic version of her "Snooze" song. Prior to that, she and the Canadian also linked up for the flirtatious music video. Obviously, a follow doesn't confirm that the two are planning on hitting the studio together, but seeing as they've both got music on the way, anything is possible.

There's still much that remains unknown about Selena Gomez's third studio album, but pop fans are eager to hear what she's got up her sleeve. A few months back, rumours suggested that she's channelling her inner Rihanna by taking inspiration from one of the Bad Gal's earliest LPs. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

