SZA & Jean Dawson To Drop New Track Together: Details

SZA is an artist who is on an incredible run right now, and it all dates back to last year. Firstly, she dropped S.O.S. near the end of the year, and it immediately broke records and hit number one on the charts. Secondly, the artist took advantage of the project's success and immediately went on a world tour. From there, she has done features with some massive artists, including the likes of Travis Scott. Lastly, she came through with an acoustic version of "Snooze," with Justin Bieber, and a feature on Drake's "Slime You Out."

With all of these factors in mind, some would argue that she has had the best calendar year in music. Overall, it would be hard to argue with that assessment. However, it seems like the singer is not done just yet. According to Our Generation Music, SZA will be teaming up with Jean Dawson for a new track that is set to come out on Friday, September 22nd. The song is called "No Szns" and the cover art for the track looks sensational.

Read More: Drake, SZA, & Diddy Headline Star-Studded “R&B Season” Update

SZA x Jean Dawson

For those who may not know, Jean Dawson is an artist who operates within various genres. Their genre-bending music has proven to be a huge hit amongst fans. There are elements of psych-rock and pop-punk in their tracks, and it always leads to some amazing bangers. However, it remains to be seen how Dawson and SZA will be able to merge their styles together. If there is one thing for certain here, it's that the song is going to sound incredible.

This Friday will prove to be a great one for music. Doja Cat is dropping her new album Scarlet, and even Lil Tecca will be dropping. However, SZA and Jean Dawson are seemingly on their way to having the most surprising release of the entire weekend. Let us know if you are intrigued by the song, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Read More: SZA’s Artist Of The Year Snub Caused Manager Punch To Pull Her MTV VMAs Performance