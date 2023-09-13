SZA’s Sizzles In White Dress As She Thanks MTV For Her Latest Award

SZA has been keeping busy as of late. Just last week the R&B songstress announced that an extended version of her fantastic record, SOS, will be out before the end of 2023. The album is doing massive numbers with songs like "Kill Bill," "Snooze," "Open Arms," "Good Days," and plenty of others. The singing queen made this news public at one of her shows in New York City. She shouted out to the crowd, "The deluxe is like a whole nother album. It's called LANA. It’s 7-10 songs. And it’ll be out this fall!" While there is no release date for it, we cannot wait for that to come out in the near future.

On top of that, the artist also got tied into an awkward situation with streamer Kai Cenat. Offset was giving the young buck some pointers on how to get her attention and that did not bode well. SZA wound up blocking Cenat on Instagram, which resulted in a tragic but funny reaction. Now, she is killing it by taking home some hardware at the 2023 MTV VMAs the other night. The hitmaker nabbed the Best R&B award for her song "Shirt" off of SOS.

