SZA Show Has Yung Miami Deep In Her Feelings

Celebs have been popping up at Beyonce, Drake, and Taylor Swift shows all summer and making waves. But don't count out one of the definitive darlings of R&B, SZA. After a few months off she just began the second leg of her SOS tour in Florida and it got the attention of some other big stars. One of which was Yung Miami who found herself deeply in her feelings during the show. In a new clip making the rounds online, she is shedding a tear while the R&B queen performs and shouting along to her lyrics.

More than the fact that SZA's music has her in her feelings, fans focused on Yung Miami's singing voice. Like many do at shows she was absolutely singing her heart out and many were quick to point out they weren't the most poised vocals ever. "sound like a cat being skinned..," the top comment on the post reads. "All I hear is:🦅🦅🦅," and "I know somebody in the crowd turned around like 'shutup!'" others agree. Check out the videos of Yung Miami crying and singing along to SZA below.

Read More: Selena Gomez Follows SZA On Instagram After Justin Bieber Collab

Yung Miami Letting It All Out At SZA Show

SZA recently popped up on a track that could be one of the biggest of the year. She had her long overdue debut collaboration with Drake on the song "Slime You Out" and fans have been eating it up. The song is expected to challenge for a number-one debut on the Hot 100, which would mark her second number-one hit of the year.

The track is serving as the newest single for Drake's highly anticipated new album For All The Dogs. After initially planning to release the album this month, the album was delayed until next month. It's now expected to drop on October 6 and is confirmed to also contain a Bad Bunny feature. What do you think of Yung Miami finding herself getting emotional during a recent SZA concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: SZA & Jean Dawson To Drop New Track Together: Details

[Via]