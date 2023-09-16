Drake Pays For Fan’s Flight Back To Japan, Announces “For All The Dogs” Delay

It's been a mixed day of stories for Drake fans. First up is a heartwarming story out of Dallas. During the It's All a Blur concert in the city, Drake spotted a fan holding a up a sign that claimed they had flown all the way from Japan to see the tour. “You came here from Japan for the show? You know what … we flyin’ you home first class back to Japan. We love y’all. I’ve never been to Japan, but you came to me. So that’s love. That’s what life is about. You got to show love," Drake told the fan.

The story was relayed to the rest of the world by awe-struck fans on Twitter. “There was a couple that flew to my show from Japan. Drake saw their sign and is flying them home first class. He said he’s never been to Japan and it meant a lot that they spent their hard earned money to fly across the world for him," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. However, the other recent Drake story will be less exciting for fans.

Drake Delays For All The Dogs Until October

According to an Instagram post from Drizzy himself, fans will have to wait a while longer for For All The Dogs. "Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show. I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure. For All The Dogs October 6th. It's only right...," Drake wrote on Instagram. October 6 is the date of his first show in Toronto, the third-from-last show of the tour.

Unfortunately, that means that 21 Savage will not be present for the launch concert, or the next-day concert. Due to visa issues, Savage is not allowed to leave the United States. This means he has been unable to attend the various Canadian shows on the tour. It's All a Blur ends in Columbus on October 9. Are you willing to wait until October 6 for For All The Dogs? How are you feeling about the album in general? Let us know in the comments below.

