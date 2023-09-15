Drake Links Up With Corinna Kopf

Drake is coming to the end of his It's All a Blur tour. However, there is still plenty of time for him to post up with celebrities of various levels of fame. A recent Instagram post shows that one of the latest famous faces to do this is content creator Corinna Kopf. Kopf was originally part of Tana Mongeau's crew but has found her own niche, primarily on Instagram. She has 7 million followers on the platform. She also has over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube. However, she has not uploaded to the platform in over three years.

Obviously, she has still has enough pull to go backstage to hang out with Drake. However, she is far from the most famous face that he has linked up with on the tour. Many people in the comments of the reposted images of her story highlight this. More than a few commenters are questioning just exactly who Corinna Kopf is and how she is able to snag a backstage photo with Drake.

Odell Beckham Jr. Clarifies 2016 Drake Comments

Someone else talking about Drake is his close friend, Odell Beckham Jr. “Well, I think people have a misunderstanding of that. He was actually on tour and I was living there. Everyone was like, ‘Oh, they’re roommates!’ That wasn’t really it," Beckham Jr. told GQ this week. Previously, the Ravens receiver had spoken on living at Drake's Calabasas mansion during the 2016 offseason.

However, Beckham Jr. did speak on his long-standing friendship with Drake and how he spent some time linking up with the rapper around Europe. “I actually stayed in London [once] for two or three months with Von Miller. This was back when Drake was on tour, so our home base was London for a little bit of time. It was our offseason, so we went to Norway, Stockholm, Amsterdam, but London was the home base. That was my favorite hotel, actually. The Rosewood, they always take care of me.”

