1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & Jean Dawson Make Perfect Sense On "Fit Check Freestyle"

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and Jean Dawson have been flying under a lot of people's radars consistently. Both have been flourishing in the experimental side of hip-hop, as well as the alternative genre. Which is why their marriage here makes so much sense. For 1999's latest single, they have decided to finally tap Jean Dawson for a collab called "fIT chECK fREEsTYle."

The jack of all trades collective has been tearing it up with unique team-ups for the last several months now. It led to 1999 dropping their debut project hella. Rich Brian and the 88rising label have done some tremendous work getting this idea off the ground quickly and it led to some of our favorite songs of the year in 2023. As for Jean, he has continuously impressed, even this year, especially with his "New Age Crisis" single.

Listen To "Fit Check Freestyle" By 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & Jean Dawson

It seems that 1999 might be getting ready for a possible deluxe of hella, or just another project entirely. This is now their third single past the album, and they have worked with names like TiaCorine and Deb Never. "fIT chECK fREEsTYle" mixes a whole plethora of sounds and textures, from guitars, to drums, a trap instrumental, and everything in between. It is extremely progressive but it is not too much on the ears. It all flows seamlessly from one sound to the next.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "fIT chECK fREEsTYle" by 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and Jean Dawson? Is this the best track both of them have put out as of late, why or why not? Do you think 1999 has another project on the way soon, why or why not? Should they collaborate again after hearing this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and Jean Dawson. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Kicking the sun like it's FIFA, moonwalk in Ibiza

I'm off the pillow, a dreamer, running up the hill screaming

How many times I tell y'all I ain't tripping on s***?

I ain't holding my tongue I ain't faking no funk

That's a heavy a** gun (Bow, bow, bow)

Now yo' a** laying in the sun

