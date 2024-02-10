1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Brings Tons Of Diversity To Their First Album "Hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚"

If you are looking to find some new music to switch up your 20-song rotation, look no further than 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE. This hip-hop collective has been picking up steam over the past month and a half or so. They have been frequently dropping singles with various artists. 1999 likes to experiment with their sounds and it makes them a unique prospect.

Some of the tracks that have caught our attention from them include "LiGhT RAiLs" with Rick Ross and Rich Brian. This may be the biggest banger they have dropped and it features a killer soul/trap beat from redveil. We also thoroughly enjoyed "MiNt cHoCoLaTe." That featured jazz ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, as well as Conway the Machine.

Read More: Falcons Owner Praises Bill Belichick, Dismisses Rumors On Why He Didn't Become Head Coach

Listen To Hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚By 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE

We were speculating a project had to be in the works and it is finally here. 1999's debut is uniquely titled hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚." The name of this project and track titles have these weird stylizations that hint at a colorful listen. That is what you get here and then some. There really is something here genre-wise for everyone.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚, by 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE? Which songs are you gravitating toward? Be sure to tell us in the comments. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the latest surrounding 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.

hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚ Tracklist:

avOcadO SHakE SPIKY BOiz with Ghostface Killah, Rich Brian, Smino & Surprise Chef LiGhT RAiLs with Rick Ross & Rich Brian yes LOvELy with Souls of Mischief L'Eggo MY EGO with Rook Monroe thanksgivin with Busta Rhymes & Smino COuGhDrOPs with Cuco & Warren Hue i KnOW itS LatE... COoL WATeR foR thE nIGHT with Amaarae, Warren Hue MiNt cHoCoLaTe with BADBADNOTGOOD & Westside Gunn (feat. Conway the Machine) JoEys song with Joey Alexander BiG IsLaND jazz hOUr LONG in the tOOth with De La Soul & Warren Hue (feat. Pos of De La Soul & The Budos Band) PrAisE nIgHt BluES InteRLUde with Dumbfounded PLAYSTATION 2 with Rook Monroe a LEAp in tIME with Dan the Automator & Del the Funky Homosapien rUN tHE FaDE with Eyedress STeAKFACe** with Phum Viphurit, Masiwei SLOPES with Offset, Warren Hue StiCKy piCtURE SyNDroMe WOWoW! with Warren Hue, MILLI silence STArEs me down with Rich Brian (feat. Cuco) VOoDOo BOogiue with Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae siGiL aNd the MaZE with OK

Read More: Boosie Badazz & B.G. Have Emotional Reunion In Vegas: Watch