1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Collab With Rick Ross & Rich Brian For "Light Rails" Produced By Redveil

You might want to start paying attention to 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE. Run by music labels 88rising and RCA Records, it is a freshly created collective that began releasing singles in October 2023. Rich Brian, Zion. T and Warren Hue headlined their first effort "WORLD STOP TURNING." The track HNHH got a chance to speak about was "MiNt cHoCoLaTe" with Conway the Machine, Westside Gunn, and jazz band BADBADNOTGOOD.

However, after that point, 1999 worked with Eyedress on Run the Fade on January 5. For this latest entry, 88rising signee Rich Brian returns for "LiGhT rAiLs." He raps viciously alongside Rick Ross, whom he has collaborated with in the past on a DJ Snake track called "Run It." Besides these two talented MCs, redveil is another big draw here.

Read More: Sexyy Red & Her Baby Daddy Share New Maternity Photos, Dark Hair Has Her Feeling Emo

Listen To "Light Rails" By Rich Brian, Rick Ross, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE

The learn 2 swim creator produced the killer bassy beat that is sure to blow out your subwoofer. redveil brings in some soulful background vocals to break things up and it works to perfection. Hopefully, these four tracks eventually wind up on an album this year. 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE is becoming a major force right before our eyes.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "LiGhT rAiLs," by 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian? Is this the best track that 1999 has come out with so far, why or why not? Is redveil proving himself to be a new face of hip-hop? Is 1999 going to be a hot commodity in hip-hop moving forward? Who had the better verse and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Apparently they try to get him out the picture

Pheromones are back been gone too many winters

Courthouses full of people pointin' fingers

Little did they know, It's gon' take more than that to bury me

Killin' Bills feelin' like I'm Tarantin'

We against defeat, that's not our fantasy

Read More: Metro Boomin Graces Cover Of "Icon" Magazine, Won't Cut Hair Until Album Drops