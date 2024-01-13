Metro Boomin Graces Cover Of "Icon" Magazine, Won't Cut Hair Until Album Drops

Metro Boomin has been taking the media scene by storm, and the latest adventure in his journey involves gracing the cover of the newest issue of Icon. It' a prestigious Italian fashion magazine. The cover shot captures the acclaimed producer in the epitome of style, donning an LV Lovers aviator hat by Louis Vuitton, complemented by a sleek black coat and a crisp white dress shirt.

However, it's not just his fashion statement that Icon emphasizes. The magazine's Instagram post unveiling the cover dubs Metro Boomin as "one of the world's most influential producers," acknowledging his extensive collaborations with a variety of artists. "There’s hardly an artist today who hasn’t collaborated with him," the magazine writes. Moreover, it highlights his noteworthy achievements, including the release of two albums under his name, Not All Heroes Wear Capes and Heroes & Villains. Additionally, his role in curating the soundtrack for the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse underscores the breadth of his creative influence.

Metro Boomin Poses For The Magazine

Moreover, in an intriguing snippet from his interview with Icon, Metro Boomin sheds light on his perspective regarding the fusion of music and visuals. He asserts, "For me, music and images go hand in hand. A song is like a film, where the listener creates the images. Furthermore, the richer the music is, and the more details you add, the more vivid those images become." This statement reflects Metro Boomin's approach to music creation, emphasizing the immersive experience he aims to provide for listeners.

Furthermore, the super-producer recently teased fans with the promise of not one, but three albums slated for 2024. Building up the anticipation, Metro Boomin shared a selfie on Thursday, January 11, accompanied by a commitment that adds a personal touch to his creative process. Declaring, "No haircut or shave till the album turned in cause I'm in #thatmode," Metro Boomin invites fans to join him on this musical journey with a symbolic gesture that echoes the traditions of legends like JAY-Z. As Metro Boomin continues to make waves in both the music and fashion realms, his feature on Icon's cover adds another layer to his multifaceted presence in the global entertainment landscape.

