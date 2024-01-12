Sexyy Red & Her Baby Daddy Share New Maternity Photos, Dark Hair Has Her Feeling Emo

It looks like Sexyy Red and the father of her child have come a long way since "Bow Bow Bow."

It's no secret that 2023 was a busy year for Sexyy Red. The St. Louis-born performer took part in various high-profile collabs, toured with Drake, and more. Her fan-favorite track "SkeeYee" even landed on top of Rolling Stone's year-end list. Aside from making some serious moves in her career, the hitmaker also announced a major development in her personal life. In October, she revealed that she's expecting her second child. Nowadays, she appears to be approaching the end of her pregnancy.

She celebrated with a sweet maternity photo shoot recently, sharing the results with Instagram followers. In the photos, Sexyy Red poses in a white bandeau and a pair of distressed blue jeans, her baby bump on full display. She also shared the spotlight with the baby's father, who is seen kissing her growing belly. The photos featuring her "bd" have since been deleted, though his face was censored.

Sexyy Red Posts Sweet Pregnancy Photos

It remains unclear why she decided to remove the photos with the father of her second child, but of course, fans have a few ideas. Sexyy's kept the man's identity under wraps for some time now, and supporters have been itching to know who the lucky guy is. Needless to say, social media sleuths are bound to analyze the photos and somehow identify him.

This could put a damper on the excitement surrounding the newest member of her family, also possibly explaining a recent clip. Sexyy Red took to Twitter earlier this week to show off her emo side, swapping her signature vibrant locks with a dark wig. “I wanna kill my mom, I wanna kill my baby dad, I wanna kill my grandma,” she sings, referencing the famous Woo Wop meme.

Sexyy Red Shows Off Dark Hair

What do you think of Sexyy Red channeling her inner emo? What about her recent maternity photoshoot? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

