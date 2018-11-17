emo
- MusicSexyy Red & Her Baby Daddy Share New Maternity Photos, Dark Hair Has Her Feeling EmoIt looks like Sexyy Red and the father of her child have come a long way since "Bow Bow Bow."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDoobie Is The Portrait Of A Tortured Young RockstarLight up the man's namesake and gather round. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMyspace Rescue Mission Resuscitates 490,000 Songs From Mass ExtinctionUnfortunately, many of Myspace's "Emo relics" will never be recovered.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD Says "Death Race For Love" Was Completed In Only 4 Days"I recorded the album in four days."By Devin Ch
- NewsJuice WRLD Invokes Eminem's "Stan" On "Make Believe""Life isn't real, love's make believe."By Devin Ch
- NewsK$ace Drops Emo-Trap "Talk Of The Town" MixtapeK$ace's four-track mixtape is a quirky blend of emo and hip hop.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosJuice WRLD Stuffs His Face With Emo Baggage In The "Robbery" VideoJuice WRLD delivers the Goth, Gotham, Gothiness trifecta on "Robbery."By Devin Ch
- NewsJuice WRLD Keeps Emo Alive On "Robbery"Juice WRLD deftly shortens the barrier between hip-hop and emo. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBlueface Clowns Himself With Emo Haircut Photo: "Before The Fame" PermThe rapper hopped into the dragging fun.By Zaynab
- MusicPost Malone Fans Unearth His Alleged Pre-Fame SoundCloud AccountPost Malone's musical DNA has been traced back to its Emo core. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuice WRLD Reaches "Emo" Final Form, Collabs With Panic At The DiscoJuice WRLD writes sins, not tragedies. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsLil Peep "Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2" ReviewLil Peep's first posthumous album is beautiful and hard to endure at times given the tragic conclusion.By Luke Hinz