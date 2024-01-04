Sexyy Red Slammed For Speeding While Pregnant, Shows Off Growing Bump

Despite being well into her second pregnancy, Sexyy Red has continued to put out new bangers on a regular basis and grace the stage with her signature seductive dance moves. The hitmaker clearly hasn't allowed her growing child to stop her from making strides in her career, or living her best life. She's coming off of an impressive year, after all, securing collabs with the likes of Drake, Lil Durk, Kevin Gates, and more.

Rolling Stone even crowned "SkeeYee" the best rap song of 2023 in their year-end list, a major feat for the breakout star. While fans are proud that Sexyy Red hasn't let pregnancy slow her down, some feel as though she might have taken this sentiment a bit too literally. Recently, she shared a clip on Instagram from behind the wheel of a Mercedes, hitting shocking speeds of up to 130 miles per hour.

Sexyy Red Goes For A Drive

This has earned the "Pound Town" performer a fair amount of backlash, as some social media users think it was a reckless move, particularly since she's expecting. "Mother of the year," one Twitter user quips. "Some women shouldn’t be allowed to carry a life in their body," another writes.

Sexyy Red has yet to respond to the backlash, but she did provide fans with an update on her growing bump. In a new clip, she's seen posing in a mirror from the safety of her home. The St. Louis native rocks a figure-hugging dress, her belly on full display. "I’m bout to pop yall," she captioned the clip.

What do you think of Sexyy Red speeding while pregnant? Do you think she deserves the backlash she's receiving, or are social media users going too hard on her?

