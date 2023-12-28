Sexyy Red Taps Chief Keef For High-Octane "Bow Bow Bow" Remix

Sexyy Red has been having herself an exceptional 2023. Overall, she made all of the right moves. It all started back in January when she dropped "Poundtown." Subsequently, she dropped off more huge singles like "SkeeYee," which was one of the best songs of the entire year. Moreover, she even came out with Hood Hottest Princess, which was filled with incredible hooks and verses. Her songwriting is impeccable and while she does have her fair share of haters, she ended up cooking up an amazing year.

Recently, she came through with a deluxe version of her album. This has proven to be another big success with some huge tracks coming from it. One of those songs is "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." This is a song that people have been waiting on remixes for. Well, Sexyy Red has not disappointed. This week, she came through and dropped the (Glo-Mix) with the legendary Chief Keef. You can check the audio for the track, below.

Sexyy Red x Chief Keef

With this new remix, we actually get a whole lot of Chief Keef, who ends up taking over the song. While Sexyy Red still delivers a catchy hook, it is Sosa himself who delivers blistering verses. Furthermore, his voice and delivery are as clear as ever. It is a renewed Chief Keef and he really adds a ton to the song.

It is a renewed Chief Keef and he really adds a ton to the song.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby want a bag, bought a gift bag

They call mе Sosa Santa, don't get gift-wrapped

H-hop off the jet with the bag, that's why I'm jet-lagged

Bae you know Chief So' your daddy, come and grill your bitch ass

