1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Collab With Offset And Warren Hue For "SLOPES" Produced By Chasu

In a triumphant return, the music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, has just released their highly anticipated new single, "SLOPES." The collective is spearheaded by the collaborative forces of 88rising and RCA Records. Following their debut in December with the star-studded single "MiNt cHoCoLaTe," which featured heavyweights like BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway the Machine, the collective is back to captivate audiences with their unique blend of talent and innovation. The new track "SLOPES" also serves as a follow up to "Light Rails" with Rick Ross and Rich Brian.

"SLOPES" not only showcases the collaborative prowess of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE but also features the dynamic contributions of Offset, a rap luminary known for his groundbreaking work with Migos, and the emerging artist Warren Hue, who adds a fresh and distinctive voice to the ensemble. The collective's debut in December with "MiNt cHoCoLaTe" set the stage for their bold foray into the music scene.

Stream "SLOPES" Below

Moreover, The single was a testament to the collective's commitment to bringing together diverse talents and pushing the boundaries of creative expression. Now, with "SLOPES," 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE reaffirms their status as a musical force to be reckoned with. The choice to collaborate with Offset and Warren Hue on "SLOPES" adds layers of depth and versatility to the track. Offset's seasoned expertise in the rap game is evident in his signature flow and lyricism, injecting the song with a powerful energy. On the other hand, Warren Hue's emerging artistry contributes a unique perspective, creating a dynamic interplay that keeps listeners engaged from start to finish.

However, what makes "SLOPES" particularly noteworthy is its seamless transition from the collective's debut single. Moreover, the evolution in sound, style, and collaborative choices exemplifies 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE's commitment to growth and experimentation within the music industry. With "SLOPES," 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE continues to shape the future of music, pushing the boundaries of what a music collective can achieve. As the echoes of this latest release reverberate through the industry, it's clear that 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE is here to leave an indelible mark on the sound and spirit of contemporary music.

Quotable Lyrics:

And you mad, mad?

Why you mad, mad?

And they mad, mad, yuh (Ayy), yuh

Pull up with a fit and they mad mad, yuh

Show money bands in my backpack, huh

Introduce Warren to your grandad, huh

Stepping on a rack, motherf**ker like a roach

