1999 WRITE THE FUTURE
- Mixtapes1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Brings Tons Of Diversity To Their First Album "Hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚"1999 is here to stay with this debut. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Has Another One With "Silence STArEs Me Down" Featuring Rich Brian & CucoThis alternative slow-mo jam is so peaceful. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Collab With Offset And Warren Hue For "SLOPES" Produced By ChasuYou might want to start putting this music collective on your radar.By Tallie Spencer
- Songs1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Collab With Rick Ross & Rich Brian For "Light Rails" Produced By RedveilThis is the latest in a string of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE singles. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsWestside Gunn & Conway The Machine Get Together With BADBADNOTGOOD AND 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE For "Mint Chocolate"Superstar producers and rappers come together for a blissful experience. By Zachary Horvath