1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & Shaquille O'Neal Dazzle With Collab "Raw I Know I Got It"

It appears that 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE has an NBA legend keeping tabs on their work. The genre-bending collective that is linked to record label 88rising has quickly become a new force in hip-hop. Their unique and unpredictable style has given us some fun records. Due to their versatility, they are working with all sorts of artists such as Rich Brian, Rick Ross, redveil, Smino, BADBADNOTGOOD, Amaarae, and more. However, their newest single, "Raw I Know I Got It," sees them team up with Shaquille O'Neal, his EDM DJ alias DIESEL, and producer NITTI.

Casual hip-hop fans may not know that the NBA big man was rapping on the side during the early stages of his playing career. Even though he took a long hiatus from spitting in the booth, Shaq has kept the passion alive. Recently, he has been hopping on tracks with Meek Mill and Rick Ross, as well as the L.A. duo Coyote. On "Raw I Know I Got It," Shaq is bragging and boasting to the max about his accomplishments when he was viewed as the most dominant player ever.

Listen To "Raw I Know I Got It" By DIESEL, NITTI, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, & Shaquille O'Neal

"Broken records, broken backboards / Broke the records for broken backboards, I’m that raw." However, he also gets a little vulnerable, as he talks about missing his close friend, teammate, and fellow all-timer, Kobe Bryant. The Diesel also shows love to Gianna or "Gigi," saying that he would name Los Angeles WNBA team after her. All in all, it is another great performance from Shaq and this track continues to show 1999's unlimited range.

What are your thoughts on "Raw I Know I Got It" by 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, Shaquille O'Neal, DIESEL, and NITTI? Is this one of 1999's better collaborations as of late? Is Shaq the greatest NBA rapper of all time, why or why not?

Quotable Lyrics:

When I’m not with Kenny Smith

I’m still close to a jet

Can't believe my little brother Kobe gone

Thank you for the three-peat

If I talked about that pain, you wouldn't believe me

Might go buy the L.A. Sparks and change the name to the GG’s

