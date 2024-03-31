TiaCorine & Rich Brian Deliver Vibrant "PUMP IT UP" Under 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE won over our hearts late last year. The hip-hop collective that has close affiliations with 88rising and RCA Records got their start in October with their debut single "WORLD STOP TURNING." However, our first coverage of their work came shortly after that release. "MiNt cHoCoLaTe," which dropped in December, put us on to what kind of experimentation they were up to. Since then, they went onto give fans thier debut project in February and they are not slowing down. Today, they are back with a new track with Rich Brian and TiaCorine, "PUMP IT UP."

Rich has had a lot to do with the success of 1999 as he is signed to 88rising. He was all over the hella album with standout appearances on "silence STArEs me down" and "LiGhT rAiLs." Now, he is teaming up with TiaCorine for the first time ever on "PUMP IT UP." It is safe to say that these two should have worked together sooner.

Listen To "PUMP IT UP" By TiaCorine, Rich Brian, & 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE

Both of their respective funky styles complement each other on this short, two-minute record. Tia has been picking up steam for herself as well as of late. She recently dropped her first project in about two years, Almost There. She nabbed standout features from Key Glock, Zelooperz, and Luh Tyler for the eight-song EP. Be sure to check out "PUMP IT UP" above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "PUMP IT UP," by 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, Rich Brian, and TiaCorine? Is this one of 1999's strongest tracks, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Who had the stronger performance and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, Rich Brian, and TiaCorine. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

They climbin’ 'cause they think the top where the gold is

I tasted that bread and I held on my (Soul)

Man I’m far from the (Throne)

But I’m closer to (Home)

And I’m closer to me

These h**s convinced their p***y what I need

