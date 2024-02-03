TiaCorine Has Bangers Galore On Her New Tape "Almost There"

There are a lot of unique female rappers popping up every other week it seems. Some of the newest ones, like Sexyy Red, GloRilla, among others, are already superstars. However, there are some out there with the potential to overtake them in near future. One name you may want to keep tabs on is a Winston-Salem, North Carolina product. She goes by TiaCorine and the 30-year-old has been gaining more and more of a following as of late. Tia has actually been releasing tracks since 2017, but did not really pick things up until 2020.

That is when TiaCorine put out her first project, 34Corine. Even, though her talents have not been recognized for that long, she is garnering plenty of cosigns. On her sequel tape The Saga of 34Corine, she put in work with Kenny Beats and DaBaby. She is bringing more high-end collabs and bangers to her latest EP, Almost There.

This is also a sequel of sorts, following up I Can't Wait, her debut album in 2022. Almost There had a pairing of singles released ahead of time. One of which included "Yung Joc" with Luh Tyler, a song we covered when it dropped. Tia's style is all over this one, which is raunchy, zany, and colorful. She brings elements of trap, melodic rap, and even some hints of rage. You will find Key Glock and Zelooperz, as well as some production from BNYX and Pi'erre Bourne. If you are looking for a fun off-the-wall project to get your energy up, look no further than TiaCorine's new EP.

Almost There Tracklist:

Yung Joc (feat. Luh Tyler) Blick (feat. Key Glock) Olive (feat. Zelooperz) Bonnet Give No F**k Shamone Burnt Nah he Tweakin

