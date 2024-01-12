TiaCorine Taps Luh Tyler For Smooth Single "Yung Joc"

2024 is another year for artists to make a name for themselves. That is the case for Tallahassee, Florida youngster Luh Tyler. 2023 was his breakout campaign and it was an impressive one, to say the least. We made a list of five artists who we felt would make themselves stars in this new calendar year.

With such a small amount of names we could mention it was hard to include everyone. But, Tyler belongs in that conversation without a doubt. Today, he joined up with North Carolina femcee TiaCorine. This is their first time coming together for a song and it is a good effort.

Listen To "Yung Joc" By TiaCorine And Luh Tyler

This is a remix of "Yung Joc" and according to fans on the internet, the original version without Tyler is two years old. However, it sounds as fresh as ever. Both bring their laid-back vibe to this one. It makes for a smooth and easy listen that you can cruise to or play during a kickback with friends. You can check out the track above on YouTube.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Yung Joc," by TiaCorine and Luh Tyler? Is this a duo you need to hear more from in the near future? Could these two make an interesting collaboration project, why or why not? Will Luh Tyler improve or decline in 2024 after exploding last year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Luh Tyler and TiaCorine. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

N****s talkin' too much, got me pissed off

B**** I'm high off the gas, bout to lift off

B**** my pockеts gettin' fatter than Rick Ross

Gettin' money and I'm stackin' that shit tall

If a n**** out here playin' around with the guys

Bro done make'em hit the criss-cross

