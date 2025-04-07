1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & The Pharcyde Are Bringing The Summer Vibes Early On "Timeless"

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE has done it again with another 90s era style collaboration, and this time it's with The Pharcyde.

For the 88rising entity, this is their first since October's "Beef Noodle Soup." With them releasing quite frequently, we predict they are in the midst of another album rollout. Of course, this is just speculation. With their debut being a grand mixture of genres, textures, and vocalists, we hope that they will continue to churn out more records in the future. "Timeless" is maybe one of our favorite tracks from 1999 so far thanks to the charismatic rapping from everyone on The Pharcyde. It screams summer and good vibes, especially with the entrancing and nonchalant chorus from Slimkid3. See if this will be an addition to your summer playlist by clicking the link below.

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE has been able to create such a high level of charm and creativity due to their diverse collaborations. From modern-day MCs such as Conway the Machine, Offset , and Rich Brian, to the icons in Ghostface Killah to Busta Rhymes , they don't discriminate. They can now add The Pharcyde to that list with the release of "Timeless." It's an apt title for this track thanks to its instrumental that blends current and past sound cues. Whether it be the synth-heavy breaks halfway through or the shiny piano keys reminiscent of 90s R&B, 1999 has come up with a "Timeless" track here. This is The Pharcyde's first collaboration in nearly a year, with their last one being with Tropidelic back in June.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.