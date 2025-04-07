1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & The Pharcyde Are Bringing The Summer Vibes Early On "Timeless"

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE has been able to create such a high level of charm and creativity due to their diverse collaborations. From modern-day MCs such as Conway the Machine, Offset, and Rich Brian, to the icons in Ghostface Killah to Busta Rhymes, they don't discriminate. They can now add The Pharcyde to that list with the release of "Timeless." It's an apt title for this track thanks to its instrumental that blends current and past sound cues. Whether it be the synth-heavy breaks halfway through or the shiny piano keys reminiscent of 90s R&B, 1999 has come up with a "Timeless" track here. This is The Pharcyde's first collaboration in nearly a year, with their last one being with Tropidelic back in June.
For the 88rising entity, this is their first since October's "Beef Noodle Soup." With them releasing quite frequently, we predict they are in the midst of another album rollout. Of course, this is just speculation. With their debut being a grand mixture of genres, textures, and vocalists, we hope that they will continue to churn out more records in the future. "Timeless" is maybe one of our favorite tracks from 1999 so far thanks to the charismatic rapping from everyone on The Pharcyde. It screams summer and good vibes, especially with the entrancing and nonchalant chorus from Slimkid3. See if this will be an addition to your summer playlist by clicking the link below.
1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & The Pharcyde "Timeless"
Quotable Lyrics:
Globetrotter steppin' in hotter with the new fashion
Fasten your seatbelt, blastin' the beat, summertime
Summertime felt like the heat melted the seats
Smashin' down PCH, watchin' waves crashin'
My bass is everlastin', blastin'
Out the window like a drive-by